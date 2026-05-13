NY Rangers' Forward Wisely Seen as Star Likely to be Traded
The New York Rangers have a very busy offseason ahead, filled with tough decisions. One of which will have to do with potentially trading a key player.
Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, changes are coming for the Rangers this offseason. This is a franchise that has started to unload some of their veteran talent as the attempt to retool for the future.
Even though they want to get a little younger, they also want to compete for a playoff spot after missing it the last two years. That is a challenging balance to find, but one that can be accomplished if done right.
In terms of getting younger, having two picks in the first round, one of which is the fifth overall pick, will help with that. Furthermore, the team also has a lot of cap space to be able to pursue free agents or improve on the trade market. However, as the team looks to retool, one of their top forwards has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors since last year, and that is going to continue.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the likely top stars to be traded this offseason. To little surprise, Vincent Trocheck of the Rangers made the list.
Trading Trocheck Makes Sense
As New York looks to retool their team, one of the top trade chips that they have currently on the roster is Trocheck. With a very affordable contract, especially with a rise in the salary cap, the center is going to be an appealing target for a lot of teams looking to contend.
Trocheck has the ability to be a second-line center in the league and is coming off a fairly strong campaign despite having a nasty infection that resulted in a hospital stay. However, despite dealing with some health issues and missing time, he was still able to have a strong campaign.
In 67 games, he totaled 53 points with 16 goals and 37 assists. With his annual salary being under $6 million for the next two years, he is very affordable. Compared to what a player like Charlie Coyle just received from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Trocheck’s trade value likely improved.
While he could certainly help the Rangers win games next season, moving him now could help result in them getting some more young assets to help with their retooling. Even if the team moves on from Trocheck, they very well could pursue some other stars this summer to help get them to where they want to be.