NY Rangers Giving Dylan Garand Contract Extension is Wise Move
The New York Rangers’ offseason has started up, and the team has already made one move to lock up a potential key piece for the future.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers knew that they were going to be an active team. New York is coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and is in need of some help in multiple areas.
With the NHL Draft next week, New York is going to have the opportunity to land some young talent to help improve their prospect pool. This is an area that the team has been lacking in, and one of the reasons why the franchise is in their current position.
However, while they have struggled to develop talent in recent years, one player who has shown some encouraging signs is goalie Dylan Garand. The 24-year-old made his debut this season, and while the sample size was small, he was impressive. Recently, the team has elected to sign him to a two-year contract extension, and it will be interesting to see what his role for the team is going to be next year.
Rangers Wisely Extend Garand
While the sample size in the NHL might be small, the three games that he played in were very impressive, and the team locking him up is a wise move. With the two-year extension, he will have a two-way deal in year one, and then it will be a one-way contract in year two.
This seemingly will give the Rangers a little bit of roster flexibility, and perhaps they will look to add another goalie into the mix based on Garand’s small sample size of work in the NHL.
Last season, the 24-year-old totaled a 2-0-1 record, 1.68 GAA, and .948 save percentage. The argument can be made that he should have played more to get more experience.
However, New York obviously liked what they saw in the small sample size, and it will be interesting to see how they look to develop him. Igor Shesterkin is still very much on top of his game, but Garand is a young player that the Rangers have to develop.
With a need for a backup goalie, Garand should be considered the favorite for the job at this point. However, that doesn’t appear to be a guaranteed thing as of now, and the Rangers adding a cheap veteran in free agency could still be in the works.