NY Rangers Sign Goalie Dylan Garand to a Two-Year Contract Extension
With the offseason starting to heat up for the New York Rangers, the team has recently signed a player who could be important for the team next season.
Coming off a bad year, this summer is going to be an important one for the Rangers. The team came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and they will need to make some improvements if they want to be better.
Heading into the offseason, a lot of the focus has been on how they will improve their top six and in the scoring department. New York really struggled at times to put the puck in the net, and this is going to be an area they will try to address.
Unfortunately, how they do so will be interesting to monitor and perhaps not the easiest thing to accomplish. Furthermore, while improving the offense is a need for the team, they also have an opening for the backup job to Igor Shesterkin.
Following the retirement of Jonathan Quick, the team knew that they would have to figure out who would be the replacement for the veteran. Recently, the team signed one potential option to fill the role to a two-year deal.
New York Signs Garand
While the team hasn’t committed to Garand as the backup just yet, he figures to be in the mix. With the 24-year-old signing a two-year deal, with the first year being a two-way contract, the team will have some flexibility with him as they continue to try to develop him.
It was a bit surprising that the Rangers didn’t play him more down the stretch when the season was clearly over, but he was impressive when given the chance. In three games last year, he totaled a 2-0-1 record, 1.68 GAA, and .948 save percentage.
While the sample size is very small, there is clearly some talent there. However, with how the contract was structured with him having the two-way option in year one, that still isn’t a ringing endorsement that he will be given the job.
The Rangers very well could still bring in a veteran to compete with Garand for the job, but he should be given the opportunity to win it out of camp as well. Overall, this is a good move by New York, and they will have some flexibility with the young goalie in the first year of his deal. Hopefully, he gets the opportunity to win the backup job and is able to run with it.