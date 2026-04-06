NY Rangers Have Been Elite in This Key Area for Last Month
The New York Rangers are heading into the final stretch of the season and looking to continue performing well. Even though they have been eliminated from playoff contention, this is a group that has done well of late.
At the start of the year, the Rangers were a team expected to be in the playoff hunt, with some fairly high expectations. However, a bad start to the campaign and the Eastern Conference being loaded with good teams this season led them to trade away some of their top talent, and they are in a bit of a rebuild.
Despite being in the running for the top pick in the NHL Lottery, New York certainly isn't tanking right now, and they are actually playing some of their best hockey of the season. Following their victory against the Capitals, the Rangers have now won five of their last six games and have done a nice job of playing spoiler against some playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference.
With the improved play of late, it's been the offensive production that's really increased. As some young players develop, the New York offense has been elite of late.
Rangers’ Offense Thriving
Over the weekend, it was clear this unit is playing really well down the stretch. On Saturday, they were able to score four goals against the Detroit Red Wings, and then they followed it up with eight goals in their win over the Washington Capitals. In both games, New York was able to have a player record a hat trick, with Gabe Perreault having his first of his career on Saturday, followed by Will Cuylle also recording one on Sunday.
It was the first time in over 40 years that New York was able to record a hat-trick on consecutive days, and the first time in 10 years in which they had one on back-to-back games.
While the recent outburst certainly has helped, since March 2nd, New York is second in the entire NHL in goals scored with 73. This is a really strong number for the team, and an encouraging sign heading into next year. As the team tries to navigate all of the changes, finding an identity is going to be important. While they know they will have one of the best goalies in the league in the net, they might also have one of the best offenses as well if they can sustain this.