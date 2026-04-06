NY Rangers Accomplish Feat Not Done by Franchise in Over 40 Years
The New York Rangers have just four games left in the regular season, but they are leaving their mark on the 2025-26 campaign of late.
While this year has not been what the team envisioned with one of the worst records in the league, the team is playing very well of late. The Rangers have been deploying some of their young talent with a good mix of their veterans, and it has been a recipe for success.
Over the weekend, New York had two games against Eastern Conference opponents seeking to get points. However, despite the games being extremely meaningful for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals, the Rangers were able to handle both of them rather easily.
Against the Red Wings, they won by a score of 4-1. Goalie Jonathan Quick was fantastic in that game and nearly recorded a shutout. On Sunday, New York then had one of their most impressive games of the year against Washington and won by a score of 8-1.
In the wins, the Rangers were able to accomplish an impressive feat with players recording hat-tricks in not only back-to-back games, but on back-to-back days.
Rangers Accomplish Impressive Feat
New York having hat-tricks on back-to-back games is the first time the franchise was able to accomplish this feat since 2016, when Matt Puempel and Chris Kreider were able to do it. Furthermore, it is the first time the franchise has been able to accomplish it on back-to-back nights since 1982, when Mike Rogers and Mark Pavelich were able to do it on consecutive nights.
For the Rangers, it was Gabe Perreault who started them off with his first career hat-trick on Saturday. The 20-year-old rookie is playing well of late, and the career day was fantastic to see. On Sunday, it was Will Cuylle who helped them accomplish the impressive feat with his first career hat trick.
The offensive barrage that New York was able to accomplish over the weekend was really nice to see, especially on home ice. This is a team that has not played their best hockey in front of their fans, but the recent stretch has been good. While these games won’t help the team make the playoffs, they could be starting to build a bit of a culture with what will be a new and younger group next season. With just four games left, New York is clearly trying to finish strong.