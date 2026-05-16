NY Rangers Have Clear Biggest Need To Address in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers were one of the biggest losers during the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, entering with the third-best odds to land the No. 1 pick, but ending up with the No. 5 selection.
The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks suffered similar fates, dropping to Nos. 3 and 4, while the Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and the San Jose Sharks will be on the clock second.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out with the top four selections. Many analysts and evaluators believe that Gavin McKenna, a left winger from the Penn State Nittany Lions, will come off the board first.
After that, there are a host of prospects that will be in play. The Sharks are a wild card at the moment, willing to discuss the No. 2 pick in trade talks and having clear needs on the roster to address.
Rangers need to find a center in 2026 NHL Draft
Whichever way the board may fall, the Rangers have a clear need they would love to address: the center position. There is a lot of depth within the organization that can fill out the center spot in the lineup.
However, they are lacking a true top-six option. Both of their top prospects, Gabe Perreault and Liam Greentree, are wingers. They have top-six forward potential, but there aren’t any long-term options for the team to rely on in the middle.
New York has plenty of guys who look like they can be good NHL players, providing the team with solid minutes as a bottom-six option. What they need is someone who can elevate not only their performance, but that of their teammates around them.
In this year’s draft class, there is one player who fits that bill: Caleb Malhotra. The son of Rangers' former first-round pick Manny Malhotra, it would be an awesome story if he were able to follow in the footsteps of his father and join the Blueshirts.
In an ideal world, that is how the draft board would shake out. New York would have the opportunity to select Malhotra, instantly improving the franchise’s long-term outlook, giving them the kind of game-changing center they are on the lookout for.
Alas, the latest draft intel doesn’t paint too positive a picture for the Rangers. Scouts believe Malhotra will be off the board within the first three picks, with his stock skyrocketing after his incredible postseason performance.
He recorded 26 points, scoring 13 goals while handing out 13 assists, in 15 games while helping his team, the Brantford Bulldogs, to the conference finals.