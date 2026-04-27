NY Rangers Have Elite Defensive Pairing Held Back by One Thing
There are going to be a lot of changes with the New York Rangers roster this offseason after a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign.
Expectations were timid for the team heading into the season, but they still managed to fall woefully short of them. The Rangers finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-39-9 record and only 77 points.
In the entire NHL, only the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks had fewer points; the Calgary Flames tied them with 77. Despite the lack of success on the ice, New York can at least rest a little easier knowing there are some legitimate building blocks on the roster.
Depth is needed virtually everywhere, but defensively, the Rangers are in good hands with the defensive pairing of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov. The only thing that is holding New York back at the blueline is health.
Adam Fox's health is key for Rangers
When Fox isn’t on the ice, which was the case for a large chunk of this past season, everything crumbles for the Rangers. He played in only 55 games this past season and remained as productive as ever.
He recorded 53 points, scoring nine goals and handing out 44 assists, to return near the point-per-game player he has proven capable of being throughout his career. However, it is clear that for things to operate properly, he needs to be on the ice.
Gavrikov has excelled as the No. 2 option alongside Fox. When he was pushed into the No. 1 role, the team’s lack of depth was exposed. It was unfair to expect Gavrikov to replicate the scoring opportunities in the same fashion as Fox, especially with weaker partners alongside him.
There is a stark drop-off in production and performance from Fox to Braden Schneider. Through the first 78 games of the season, Schneider played 506 minutes alongside Gavrikov, and to put it nicely, the results weren’t stellar.
Without Fox, Rangers defense suffers greatly
In almost 700 total minutes without Fox, Gavrikov drove only 40.2% of expected goals and had a negative-16 goal differential, as shared by Harman Dayal of The Athletic (subscription required). It was a precarious position for him to be in, having to take over Fox’s role as the No. 1 and having an overmatched partner alongside him.
That is why the Rangers need good health from Fox. Their entire defensive operation depends on him being on the ice with Gavrikov as one of the most productive duos in the NHL.
Amongst the 70 pairings that recorded at least 400 minutes played together during five-on-five even-strength play, the New York duo had an expected goals for of 58.49%, which ranked third. Their 1.72 goals allowed per 60 minutes was the fourth-best mark.
Stellar production like that, in front of an elite goaltender in Igor Shesterkin, provides some optimism moving forward for the Rangers.