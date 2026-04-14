Star Player Gets Back on Track for NY Rangers Following Streak Being Snapped
The New York Rangers suffered their third straight loss on Monday night to the Florida Panthers, but they did see some players get back on track following a bad loss to the Dallas Stars.
Coming into their penultimate game of the season, the Rangers knew that it was going to be the final game in the illustrious career of goalie Jonathan Quick. At 40 years old with his prime behind him, Quick hanging up the skates shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise.
Against a Florida team that has been struggling, this felt like a game that New York could have won, but they ultimately lost a close one by a score of 3-2. However, following being shut out by the Stars, it was good to see the offense show some signs of life against the Panthers.
Even though they have been out of it for quite some time, the team hasn’t quit on the season, and some of their veterans have been playing at a very high level down the stretch. One of those players is defenseman Adam Fox.
Fox Gets Back on Track
In their recent shutout loss to the Dallas Stars, what was a red-hot offense for the Rangers saw many of their impressive streaks come to an end. Arguably, the most impressive for them was the eight-game points streak that defenseman Adam Fox was on.
The star defender has been playing some excellent hockey of late, and his being healthy and on the ice has been a difference maker for the team. In addition to his being on a points streak coming into the Dallas game, he was also on a three-game multi-point streak.
Against the Panthers, he was able to get back on the scorer's sheet with the primary assist on Gabe Perreault’s goal in the second period that tied this one up. Over his last 10 games, Fox has been on an impressive run, totaling four goals and 12 assists now.
The strong stretch has put him near the top of the league since March 25th, when he got his points streak going. During that span, he is third in the league in total points and tied for third in assists.
With just one game left to play, a multi-point performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning would secure him a season in which he averaged a point per game. Unfortunately, missing so much time negatively impacted his overall campaign, but he has been elite this season when on the ice.