NY Rangers Have Greatly Improved Fit of Defenseman Pairings
There was a lot of work that had to be done with the New York Rangers roster this offseason after the team finished in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Arguably the biggest need was to address the defenseman depth chart. The Rangers have an elite No. 1 pairing with Adam Fox on the right and Vladislav Gavrikov on the left. When those two are on the ice together, great things happen for the team.
However, when they weren’t paired together, the defense crumbled. Fox being sidelined by injury truly highlighted how much work this part of the roster needed. Braden Schneider was given an expanded role, but the more he played, the more exposed he was, and the production fell off a cliff.
So, team president and general manager Chris Drury got to work addressing the blueline and revamped the depth chart. The depth behind Fox and Gavrikov has been strengthened by the additions of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, who could very well be the team’s new No. 2 pairing out of the gate.
Marcus Petterson, Sean Durzi look like ideal pairing
“I feel like (Pettersson-Durzi) is a really nice complementary pair if they’re going to play together,” an NHL scout said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “Pettersson is more of a defensive mainstay — just a steady, more defensive-minded player — whereas Durzi is a little bit more mobile (of a) puck mover (and) has a little bit more offensive ability.”
Pettersson was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade that has drawn a lot of skepticism. New York traded away a 2030 first-round pick to acquire him, making it three first-rounders the team moved this offseason.
He is someone that head coach Mike Sullivan knows very well from their time together with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A bounce-back campaign is certainly possible, returning to a system he knows well and is trusted in.
Durzi was part of the return package, along with center prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick, from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck trade. He is more of an offensive-minded player, recording at least 22 assists in four out of his five seasons in the NHL.
Rangers defensive depth chart in great spot
Turning 28 years old in October, Durzi certainly looks to be a better fit for what the Rangers need than Will Borgen, who was traded to the Boston Bruins this offseason.
Those skill sets certainly sound like they will complement each other well. Also, they can mix and match depending on the situation with the other defensemen in the depth chart, providing Sullivan with a lot of flexibility when setting lineups.
The defense could certainly become a strength of the team, especially with No. 5 overall pick Alberts Smits waiting in the wings for his opportunity with the club. The improved depth means he doesn’t have to be rushed to the NHL.