NY Rangers Have One Massive Reason to Believe They Can Make the Playoffs
The New York Rangers are getting prepared for the start of the season, and there is reason to be excited about what the team might be able to accomplish.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers came into this offseason hungry to improve. New York was positioned well to make some moves, and that’s exactly what they did.
Chris Drury publicly stated that the team was going to be retooling and not rebuilding, which set expectations for the summer pretty high. While the plan might not have been clear to start and there were understandably some concerns, things ended up working out well.
On paper, this is a team that should be a lot better, but just how good they could be is yet to be determined. One goal that the team is going to have is to make the playoffs. While that might be a lofty goal, it is one that feels realistic.
Why Rangers Can Make the Playoffs
While the improved roster is certainly going to help, New York has arguably one of the best goalies in the league in Igor Shesterkin. Having a player who could be one of the top three in the NHL at the position is a massive boost, and when healthy, the Rangers can contend with anyone.
Last season, Shesterkin totaled a 25-19-6 record, 2.50 GAA, .912 save percentage, and one shutout. Despite missing some time with injuries, Shesterkin was really good when on the ice once again for New York.
As the Rangers look to establish their identity for next year, being a good defensive team figures to be their bread and butter. New York made a lot of improvements to their blueline, and that is going to help out Shesterkin quite a bit as well.
This was a group in front of him that really lacked talent outside of the first pair, and additions like Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, and perhaps even fifth overall pick Alberts Smits will help this coming year.
While going from last place in the Eastern Conference to being in the playoffs would be an impressive feat, that is going to be the goal for New York. With an elite goalie in the net, if there is a formula for being able to do so, the Rangers might have it.
As long as Shesterkin stays healthy, the Rangers have to like their chances, especially considering the additional moves they made this summer.