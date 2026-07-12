NY Rangers Have Veteran With Concerning Contract Based Off Last Season
It has undoubtedly been a busy offseason for the New York Rangers, who have been extremely active in reshaping their roster. However, as the team gets set for next season, they might be concerned about the contract of one of their veterans.
Following a second straight year of missing the playoffs, the Rangers came into this summer hungry to improve. With cap space and draft capital, Chris Drury did a strong job of improving the roster.
New York looks like a much better team on paper, and this group could contend for a playoff spot if things go right. However, their potential will rely on how some of their veterans perform, and it is fair to have some concerns about production from last season.
This was a group that really underachieved and talent-wise should have been better than a last-place team in the Eastern Conference. However, with some injuries to key players, it resulted in a lot of struggles.
Now, while the roster has been turned over quite a bit, the team will be hoping the results on the ice are much better. However, it is fair to worry about a veteran player from last year having a poor campaign and whether or not he will bounce back.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the worst contracts on the books for the upcoming season. For the Rangers, their forward and captain J.T. Miller made the list.
Miller Needs to Bounce Back
It wasn’t too long ago that the veteran forward was a 100-point player with the Vancouver Canucks. In the 2023-24 campaign, he totaled 103 points with 37 goals and 66 assists.
Due to the struggles of the Canucks, they made the veteran available at the trade deadline during the 2024-25 campaign, and the Rangers acquired him. While he wasn’t a 100-point player during that season, he was still nearly at a point per game and performed well.
However, in his first full year with New York, he did struggle a bit. In 68 games, he totaled just 53 points with 17 goals and 36 assists. The drop in production is certainly one of the reasons why the Rangers struggled, and they will be hoping for more from him.
Now, at 33 years old and making $8 million per season, the production from an offensive standpoint last year needs to be better. Based on how he did last season, it is fair to say that this contract doesn’t currently look great. However, it was just one down season, and there is reason to believe that he will be able to turn things around.