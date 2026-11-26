Coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, the New York Rangers were back in action on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Rangers are on a little mini-road trip and things did not start out well against the Sabres. Buffalo was able to score just 17 seconds into the game on a goal by Rasmus Dahlin. The goal was his fifth of the year and gave Buffalo an early lead.

Getting off to good starts has been important for New York, but that was not the case in this one early on. The Sabres would outplay the Rangers in the first period and they held the 1-0 lead going into the second period.

In the second period, things would continue to favor the Sabres, who were able to extend their lead. Early on in the period, it was Josh Norris scoring his fifth of the season to make it a 2-0 game.

Less than a minute later, Buffalo scored their third of the game to give them a commanding lead. Zach Benson would score his fifth of the year with an assist going to Dahlin for his second point of the game.

Overall, it was another strong period for the Sabres but the Rangers were able to cut the lead late. Vladislav Gavrikov would score his second of the season with a shot from near the blueline. This certainly came at a good time for the Rangers to get some momentum heading into the third period. On the goal, it was none other than Adam Fox getting the assist, which was his 25th of the year.

Rangers Struggle to Get Going

Nov 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third period, it was Jack Quinn who basically ended it with his 14th of the season right about the mid-way point of the period. However, with a commanding 4-1 lead, Buffalo would continue to pile on with a goal from Jiri Kulich shortly after.

Even though he was undfeated with the Rangers coming into the game, it was not a good performance by Joonas Korpisalo in this one. With the loss, the Rangers are now 13-10-1 on the year and 4-7-1 on the road.

Next up for the Rangers will be an easier game on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. With the team on a two-game losing streak now, they will certainly want to get back on track with a win.