Why Will Cuylle Could Have Breakout Campaign Following Strong Preseason

The New York Rangers have been able to wrap up the preseason with a win over the New York Islanders and have finished with a record of 2-2 as they get set for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. With the preseason now coming to a close, one player was very impressive.

Following a very busy summer, a condensed preseason and training camp certainly hasn’t made things easy on the team. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Mike Sullivan for having a good idea of what the lineups were going to look like, and to open up camp, there really haven’t been too many changes.

Of the roster battles, it appears like it is going to be Alberts Smits making the Opening Night roster on the left side of the third pair. Furthermore, Matt Rempe has had a solid preseason and has seemingly earned the spot on the fourth line.

However, when looking at some of the most impressive players for the team in the preseason, arguably the one who stood out the most was forward Will Cuylle.

Cuylle Showing Major Upside

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented winger is certainly going to be a player to keep an eye on this year, and he is slated to be on the third line alongside Noah Laba and Eeli Tolvanen. This could be a talented group, and Cuylle is poised to impress.

In each of the last two years, Cuylle has been a 20-goal scorer and also isn’t afraid to put a body on somebody. This is a very appealing trait as a good two-way player, and at just 24 years old, he could keep improving.

During the preseason, Cuylle played in the final two games and looked good in both. Against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, he totaled two points with a goal and an assist. Furthermore, he was able to score the game-winner in the shootout.

He followed that performance up with another good game on Friday against the Islanders. In the lopsided 6-1, Cuylle was able to record another goal.

While he is slated to be on the third line, the 24-year-old could be a potential 25-goal scorer this season for the Rangers. As a team that is hoping to improve on the offensive end of the ice, Cuylle could be one of the young players that steps up, especially with some good talent around him.

Overall, in his two preseason games, totaling three points with two goals and one assist is a great way to enter the 2026-27 campaign.