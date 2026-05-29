NY Rangers Landing Star Maple Leafs Forward Would Be a Long Shot
With the offseason quickly approaching, the New York Rangers will be hoping to make a splash or two this summer to give their retool a jolt. However, accomplishing that could be a challenge.
Coming off a terrible season, expectations are for the Rangers to have a good summer and improve. While the record might have been bad, the roster did have some significant injuries this year, which contributed to some of the struggles.
However, while having a healthy Adam Fox for the entire year will be helpful, this is a team with some clear needs. Scoring was a major problem for them at times, and New York will be seeking upgrades in that area. The franchise will certainly hope some of their young talent continues to develop, but they are a team in need of probably two top-six forwards.
With the free agency class not being very impressive, the trade market could be where they look to make one of those splashes. However, who might be available is yet to be determined.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the possibility of the Rangers landing star center Auston Matthews in a trade, a long shot.
Adding Matthews is Unlikely
While there are some good ties between New York and Matthews, especially considering his coach for the Olympics was Mike Sullivan, landing the star center is likely a dream for the Rangers.
The possibility of Matthews being available stems from the Toronto Maple Leafs coming off a poor year in which they missed the playoffs. Furthermore, with the core of the team aging and becoming ineffective following a playoff miss, what they do this summer will be interesting.
Despite the struggles, the team did catch a major break when they won the NHL Draft Lottery and landed the number one overall pick. Getting the first overall pick is certainly a major selling point for Matthews, who wants to win.
While the likelihood is that they will use the selection, a player like Gavin McKenna could be a great partner alongside Matthews for years to come. However, with new leadership taking over in the front office, the direction that the team might go is uncertain.
With the salary cap going up and the need for great centers around the league being high, perhaps they would entertain moving Matthews this summer. If so, the Rangers would be wise to jump at the chance. However, it seems unlikely to happen.