NY Rangers Likely Won't Consider Falling Prospect With 5th Pick in NHL Draft
The NHL Draft is less than a week away, and the New York Rangers are hoping to make some big improvements.
Following their terrible season, the Rangers are now drafting in the top five on Friday and will also have the 26th overall pick. New York is a team that has been retooling and getting younger, and creating cap space has been a goal.
The Rangers will be coming into the offseason with $26 million in cap space, but the options in free agency might not be what New York is looking for. However, with a desire to improve, they will be expected to be active once free agency starts.
While free agency will provide the team with a chance to improve quickly, the draft is going to be very important for the long-term outlook of the team. The Rangers have not hit on many of their lottery picks in the last 10 years, and that will be a narrative they will be trying to change.
Depending on how things shake out with the first four picks, New York is going to have some tough decisions to make. However, one player who might have been an option is likely no longer going to be considered.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano recently wrote about center prospect Tynan Lawrence not being considered as a top-five pick anymore.
Tynan Lawrence Not Expected To Be Considered
Due to the center position being a premium one, the top three prospects at the position have received a lot of attention. Caleb Malhotra is expected to be the worst-case scenario third overall pick in the draft. The Vancouver Canucks recently hired his dad to be the new head coach, and as the best center prospect in the class, he is deserving of being selected so high.
Furthermore, Viggo Bjorck has emerged as the consensus number two at the position. Due to the Rangers’ desire to improve up the middle, Bjorck could very well be in play for them at five.
However, while New York might be going with a center, it doesn’t appear like Lawrence will be in the mix anymore. With some concerns about his scoring ability on the offensive end of the ice, his being a top-five pick feels risky.
For the Rangers, with the organization lacking young talent, they really need to make sure that they hit it right with the fifth overall pick. While Lawrence could become a good player in the league, it might be a bit of a reach for New York at five.