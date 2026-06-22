NY Rangers Make Surprise Selection With 26th Pick in NHL Mock Draft
The NHL Draft is right around the corner for the New York Rangers and all eyes will be on what the team is going to do with their two first round picks.
Following their terrible season, the Rangers were fortunate to have their own first-round pick this year, and it ended up being the fifth overall selection. Furthermore, due to the team trading K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes, they also hold the 26th overall pick.
Having two first-round picks will be important for the team to be able to replenish their prospect group, and that is something that they have needed. While New York might be retooling, the likelihood of them being able to be a contender feels a bit slim at this point.
The Rangers are a team that has numerous holes on the roster, and the draft will be an important way for them to build a prospect pipeline that has been lacking. However, what positions and players they might prioritize is still up for debate, and with where they are positioned in the draft, there are a lot of different possibilities.
Hannah Stuart of Bleacher Report released a mock draft in which the Rangers went with a defenseman with the 26th overall pick.
William Hakansson Would Be Interesting Add
After using the fifth pick on defenseman Carson Carels in this mock draft, New York taking another one with the 26th pick is a real surprise. While it makes sense for the team to use the fifth pick on a defensive player if all of the forwards are off the board, using a second selection on a defenseman would be a surprise.
As expected with him being a potential late first-round or second-round pick, Hakansson isn’t the same caliber of player as Carels or another one of the potential options for the team with the fifth pick. However, he could be a solid player in the league, but likely not a star.
For the Rangers, taking two defensemen with their two first-round picks would be a mistake, with a need for some help up front. New York is thin up the middle, and also adding someone who has the potential to put the puck in the net would be ideal.
Even though Hakansson is a good prospect, unless the Rangers land one of the top forwards with the fifth pick, they shouldn’t use the 26th to take a blue liner.