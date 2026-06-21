NY Rangers Should Consider Taking Best Offensive Defenseman in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers are getting set for the NHL Draft next week, and the team will be feeling the pressure to make a good selection when they are on the clock with the fifth pick.
After coming in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers need to have a good draft and add some young talent to their prospect pool. As a team that is retooling, this offseason feels like a pivotal one for them.
New York will certainly want to be better on the ice next year, but they also need to get younger. While the front office didn’t want to say that they are rebuilding, it does appear like they aren’t too far off from that.
When the team is on the clock with the fifth pick, they will have a plethora of good options to choose from. One of them could be a little bit of a late riser, but who would fill a need.
Daxon Rudolph Provides Massive Offensive Upside
As the Rangers go on the clock with the fifth overall pick, they are going to have a lot of choices to make regarding who they take. Currently, it seems likely that the top three forwards in the draft are going to be gone by the time New York is on the clock.
While there might be a chance that the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks go with help for their blue line, both of those teams potentially passing on Ivar Stenberg still feels a bit unlikely.
If the top three forwards are off the board, the Rangers will have a plethora of talented defensemen to choose from. While Viggo Bjorck can’t be ruled out as a potential dark horse as well, this is a strong defensive group in the area that New York will be picking.
One player who could be seeing his stock rise a lot is Rudolph. The talented defenseman could be arguably the best offensive player in the draft at his position, and that is very appealing. As a good playmaker with an excellent shot, he projects as a number one defenseman on the power play.
He totaled 78 points in 68 games in the WHL last year with 28 goals and 50 assists. As a player with more than a point per game on the blue line, there is clearly a lot of offensive talent there.
Overall, he is certainly going to be in the mix and in the range of where the Rangers are going to be drafting. If New York is seeking to add the best offensive player on the blue line in the draft, it very well could be Rudolph.