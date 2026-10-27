Rangers Goalie Depth Takes Another Hit With Injured Veteran
In this story:
The New York Rangers have been bitten hard by the injury bug in the early going of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.
Unfortunately for the team, so many injuries have occurred at one position: goalie. Already without their top two options in net coming into the campaign, Igor Shesterkin and Joonas Korpisalo, one of their replacements is now dealing with an ailment.
As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, veteran James Reimer is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He made his debut with the Rangers on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, and it did not go well.
Reimer was thrust into action one day after signing a contract with New York. He had previously agreed to a professional tryout contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack and looked great in his one start, recording a shutout.
James Reimer dealing with upper-body injury
Things didn’t go anywhere near the same way for the veteran netminder. He played only the first period against the Kings and allowed three goals on eight shot attempts. Head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the onus off Reimer, saying he was put into a tough spot having to start that game.
He was pulled to start the second period, with Dylan Garand being inserted into the game. What was supposed to be an off night for the rookie netminder, so that he could get some rest after playing in eight straight games and being the starter in seven consecutive games, turned into him playing two periods.
Garand fared better, stopping 15 out of 17 shots, but it wasn’t enough to get his team a victory. The early deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Rangers trailed by as many as four goals in what ended up being a 6-3 final score.
It will be worth keeping an eye on the Reimer situation and how serious an injury he is dealing with. Korpisalo, the No. 2 coming into the season, is reportedly dealing with a foot infection and may not hit his original timetable to return.
Once he is healthy enough to play, he will very likely take the roster spot back from Reimer, who presumably would be placed on waivers. The schedule is a favorable one for New York; it won’t have a back-to-back until Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, so they can bide their time waiting, but the team’s overall performance is faltering without a go-to goalie.
Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury that the team called season-ending. Without him, the Rangers are left scrambling to find answers in the crease.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.