Return of NY Rangers Veteran Helping Raise Team’s Floor

The New York Rangers have been in an incredibly difficult spot with some of the injuries they have dealt with already this season.

Easily the biggest loss was that of Igor Shesterkin. Considered the best goalie in the world by some, his loss is monumental. It didn’t help that his backup, Joonas Korpisalo, went down before he did with a foot infection that cost him more than a month of action.

Without Shesterkin and Korpisalo, the team relied heavily on Dylan Garand. He appeared in 12 straight games, 10 of which were starts, with no other options to turn to. Spencer Martin relieved him in one game, and James Reimer made one start, lasted one period, and didn’t get on the ice again.

Now, Korpisalo is back in the mix and made his second start against the Calgary Flames. His return is massive for the Rangers because head coach Mike Sullivan now has a second goalie he has full trust in, taking a lot of pressure off Garand to carry the load on his own.

Joonas Korpisalo return is major boost for Rangers

Nov 11, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran netminder made an incredible play early in the game against the Flames that set the tone for the rest of the night. Only 3:41 into the game, defenseman Zayne Parekh danced through New York’s defensive zone, skating past several defenders and working his way behind the net.

As he attempted a wraparound, he looked to have a wide-open part of the net to put the puck into. But Korpisalo denied him with one of the most impressive saves of the NHL season thus far.

The veteran dropped his stick, dove across with his non-glove hand, and got across the crease just in the nick of time for the save.

“If I had a stick there, it’s slower to get that hand there,” Korpisalo said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliani of The Athletic (subscription required).

It was an incredibly instinctive play, with the veteran quick-thinking on his feet to make a remarkable play to build some positive momentum for his team.

“He got me swimming,” Korpisalo said of Parekh. “It’s just straight desperation.”

It was an excellent performance from the veteran netminder, who saved 29 out of 30 shots in a 3-1 victory over Calgary. He has been excellent since coming back from injury, going 2-0-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

All the Rangers need to continue being successful is for their goalies to play at a league-average level. With Korpisalo back in the mix, that is an attainable goal now that both of their netminders are going to have the opportunity to remain fresh and active.