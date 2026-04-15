NY Rangers Making Goalie Change in Season Finale Is Wise Move
The New York Rangers will be getting set for their final game of the season on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they have made a wise decision with a bit of a lineup change.
With the season coming to a close for the Rangers on Wednesday, a busy summer is undoubtedly going to be ahead for the franchise. New York got off to a slow start to the year and was never able to recover. A historically bad start to the campaign at home set a poor tone, and injuries to some key players throughout the season didn’t help either.
While the team did show a little spark over the last couple of weeks, they have now lost three straight games entering the finale. Fortunately, it appears unlikely that the Lightning are going to be giving their best effort in this game with the playoffs right around the corner.
Even though things have not gone well of late, the team will certainly be hoping to snap its losing streak in its last game. New York is expected to have somewhat of a surprise with Dylan Garand to get the start in the net. The young goalie has not played much this season, but getting him a start in the finale makes a lot of sense.
Wise Moving Starting Garand
While it might be a bit surprising that Igor Shesterkin didn’t get the final start of the campaign for New York, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for the Rangers. With Jonathan Quick retiring at the end of the year, New York will have a need for a new backup goalie.
Even though there will be options in free agency and on the trade market, New York very well might choose their former fourth-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft. So far this year, his opportunities have been limited, but he has looked good when given the chance.
Overall, he has totaled a 1-0-1 record, .954 save percentage, and 1.44 GAA. Even though Tampa Bay might not have their A squad, this will still be a good test in the finale.
With Garand getting the start, this likely means that Shesterkin’s season has come to a close. While it will be a bit of a frustrating one for the team overall, they do know that they have an elite goalie still, and that will be important going forward.