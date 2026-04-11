NY Rangers' Disappointing Forward Has Played Better of Late
The New York Rangers will be heading on the road to face the Dallas Stars to wrap up their final three games of the season. Despite a loss in their final home game, the Rangers have been playing better hockey of late.
While the season has been a tough one for New York overall, they have been playing better hockey down the stretch and have been finishing the season strong. Now, with just three games left, they will be attempting to continue to build some momentum and confidence heading into next year.
With the Rangers being eliminated from the playoffs, the team has been featuring a lot of their young talent in the lineup. So far, this has provided a spark for the team, especially on offense. Young players like Gabe Perreault have made the most of their opportunity with increased roles and playing time.
Furthermore, while it is good to see the young players doing well for the team, some of the veterans have also been heating up. Defenseman Adam Fox has been playing at an elite level of late, and his ability to generate offense has helped the team immensely in that area. However, while Fox is playing well, he has had some help from some of his veteran teammates.
Forward Mika Zibanejad has had another really strong overall season for the team offensively. Recently, forward J.T. Miller has joined in on the improved play as well.
Miller Heating Up
Compared to what he has done in the past, Miller has certainly had a disappointing campaign for the Rangers. New York brought him in at the deadline last year from the Vancouver Canucks, and he had a strong season, totaling 70 points in 72 games for both teams. The year prior, he totaled 103 points for the Canucks.
The 33-year-old is certainly capable of being an impact player offensively, but he has totaled just 51 points in 65 games so far this season. It is certainly a down year for the forward, but he has played a bit better of late.
Miller is currently on a three-game points streak with one goal and three assists during that span. Furthermore, in six of his last eight games, he has been able to record a point. The Rangers certainly expect him to be a point-per-game player, and he missed that by quite a bit this campaign. As the team heads into the summer, the future of Miller with the franchise will certainly be a topic of conversation.