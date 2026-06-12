NY Rangers Might Have to Wait on Dylan Larkin to Move Vincent Trocheck
As the offseason draws near for the New York Rangers, they are going to have some important decisions to make regarding the future of the franchise.
Coming off another year in which they missed the postseason, New York will be hoping to get better and continue their retooling. The upcoming NHL Draft at the end of the month will be very important for them, and they have to make sure they add to their prospect pool.
While they would have liked to be higher than fifth, they will have the opportunity to land a talented player. If mock drafts prove to be right, the team will likely be taking a defenseman with the fifth pick. This isn’t a pressing need for the team like a forward is, but getting talent is important, and New York should be focused on the best player available.
Even though important decisions will undoubtedly be made when it comes to who they draft, the team will also have to make a decision on their forward Vincent Trocheck, who is expected to be a highly sought-after trade target.
Rangers Might Have to Wait For a Larkin Trade to Move Trocheck
While for quite some time it was Trocheck who appeared to be the top center on the trade market, he has undoubtedly been jumped by Larkin, requesting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
As teams around the league try to improve up the middle, Larkin is going to be the top priority now. While his preferred trade list was initially just three teams, that seems like it should expand if he truly wants to leave the Red Wings.
For the Rangers, waiting to see where Larkin lands first isn’t ideal, but it will likely be what they have to do. Depending on what the Red Wings get for their talented center, it will set the market a bit for Trocheck.
New York will be seeking a strong package for their center this summer, but he still seems likely to be dealt, even with the Larkin news. The Rangers will be hoping that Detroit gets a big package for their star center, as that will help New York as well.
Ideally, adding a young player who can help right away and potentially either a draft pick or prospect would be the goal. Overall, while the team might have to wait for Larkin to be traded first, they should receive a good trade package for Trocheck.