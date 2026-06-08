NY Rangers Unsurprisingly Not on Dylan Larkin's Reported Wish List
With the offseason right around the corner, the rumor mill is starting to heat up for the New York Rangers and the rest of the league.
As the Stanley Cup Finals start to wind down, the offseason will be heating up soon. The NHL Draft will be at the end of the month, followed by free agency. For the Rangers, they will be a team that is hoping to make some significant additions this summer in both the draft and in free agency to improve.
Furthermore, with the salary cap going up this offseason, there could be a lot of player movement in trades as well. New York has a couple of players that they might look to deal with as their retooling continues, but they could also be looking to add talent that way as well.
Due to the lack of star power in free agency, this seems like a potential avenue for the team to accomplish that goal if they choose to. However, one star that has recently asked for a change of scenery didn’t list the Rangers on his wish list.
Rangers Not Being on Larkin’s Wish List is Unsurprising
With Larkin seeking to be a contender, it will be interesting to see what his market looks like. The reported list that he is willing to be traded to only three teams is a bit of a surprise, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and the Minnesota Wild.
This will put the Red Wings in a bit of a tough spot and limit their ability to shop him effectively. Due to his desire to win, seeing the Rangers not make the list wasn’t all that surprising.
Even though he would be a great addition for New York, the cost to acquire him would be high, and while he would make the team better, it’s hard to imagine that they would be a contender just because they added him.
A potential deal for Larkin would undoubtedly cost them some of their young talent and draft capital. Unfortunately for New York, they don't appear to be in a position to part with either.
While the initial list is only the reported three teams right now, that can undoubtedly change as the offseason continues. A player of his caliber is going to be highly sought after this summer, and what the Red Wings get for him will have a direct impact on Vincent Trocheck’s trade value.