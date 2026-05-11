NY Rangers Miss Out on Two Ideal Targets in 2026 NHL Mock Draft
With the NHL Draft Lottery revealing where the New York Rangers will be drafting in the first round, the team will have a lot of work to do in the next month and a half to prepare.
After a really poor season, the Rangers entered the NHL Draft Lottery with the third-highest odds for the number one overall pick. However, in what was a worst-case scenario, they were jumped by two teams and fell to fifth overall.
While having a Top 5 pick is very valuable, New York was likely hoping for more. This summer, the Rangers are a team that is going to be trying to make some significant improvements to their roster and snap a two-year playoff drought.
With two picks in the first round and a plethora of cap space, New York has some good assets, and there is reason to believe that they will be better. However, while the goal will be to improve, this is a team that is in need of some more young talent, and their fifth overall pick could help provide that. While there will be some temptation to shop the pick, the Rangers should be using it, even if ideal prospects are already taken.
Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his NHL mock draft and had the Rangers just miss on two forwards that would have been great fits.
Rangers Just Miss on Top Forwards
In the mock draft, there was no surprise at the top with Gavin McKenna going to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, with a plethora of forwards already, it was the San Jose Sharks who shook things up a bit, going with defenseman Chase Reid with the second overall pick.
With Reid going second, the Vancouver Canucks passed on Ivar Stenberg for Caleb Malhotra at the center position instead. Just one pick for the Rangers, the Chicago Blackhawks snagged Stenberg, taking the three top forwards off the board.
While landing a forward would be ideal, New York shouldn’t reach at number five for a positional need, and taking the best player available should be the proper course of action. In this mock draft, that player is defenseman Carson Carels.
There is a lot to like about Carels’ game and he fits the mold of what New York typically likes from their defenseman. Even though he might fill the positional need for the organization, he could be a bright young player to help them on the blue line.