Sharks' Decision With Number Two Pick Could Impact NY Rangers
As the New York Rangers start to prepare for the summer and the upcoming NHL Draft, they will have their work cut out for them trying to scout and figure out who they might take with the fifth overall pick.
It was a disappointing night during the NHL Draft Lottery to see the Rangers fall to the fifth overall pick. This was the lowest that they could have gone in the draft, with multiple teams jumping ahead of them.
While it is never a sure thing that a prospect can be a star, the higher up in the draft, the better the chances are of landing an impact player. Unfortunately for New York, they dropped a few spots lower than they were expecting and now will have some tough decisions to make.
With a desire to be a playoff contender in the 2026-27 campaign, the Rangers will likely explore all possibilities when it comes to the fifth overall pick, and that includes moving it in a potential trade. However, while the draft order is set, there is a wild card drafting at the number two spot after moving up quite a bit.
Despite almost making the playoffs, the San Jose Sharks landed the second overall pick, and what they do with it could have a massive ripple effect in the draft.
Sharks Can Shake Up the Draft
Due to San Jose making some serious strides this season, they are right on the cusp of being a playoff contender, and with their young core continuing to get better, they could make it there next year.
With that being said, it will be interesting to see the direction that the team goes in with the number two overall pick. While Ivar Stenberg has been seemingly the consensus number two prospect, the Sharks have a lot of talent on the wing already. That could result in them passing on him in favor of one of the defensemen, which could result in him potentially falling to the Rangers at five in a perfect world.
However, while the Sharks might elect to use the pick, the possibility of them looking to trade it for an established star could be in the works as well. San Jose feels like a team that is very close, and adding one more established impact player to their impressive young core could push them over the top.
For New York, what happens with the number two overall pick is going to be worth monitoring. If the Sharks shake things up at the top of the draft board, anything could happen, and it could benefit the Rangers.