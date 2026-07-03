NY Rangers To Give Goalie Dylan Garand Deserved Chance
While the New York Rangers did open the NHL's free agency crazy on July 1 with a trade to acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, Dylan Garand is not to be counted out.
Korpisalo was acquired by the Rangers in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward Kalle Vaisanen from the Boston Bruins. But per a recent article from The Athletic, a league source has revealed that Garand and Korpisalo will be competing for the No. 2 netminder role behind starter Igor Shesterkin.
This makes sense — as Garand signed a two-year contract with an $875,000 AAV on June 21, with a two-way deal in Year 1 and a one-way deal in Year 2, and is coming off his NHL debut just last season in which he garnered a .948 save percentage across three appearances (with a 2-0-1 record).
Sure, Korpisalo is a valuable backup who has already proven himself successful in that role with the Bruins, but Garand is still not to be overlooked.
League sources have revealed that the 24-year-old and up-and-coming goalie is to be considered for a legitimate shot at a roster spot for the Rangers.
Garand Has Key Advantage in Goalie Competition With Joonas Korpisalo
Garand made 35 saves in his League debut on Mar. 22 and quickly followed this up on Mar. 27 with his first career win after stopping 27 of 28 shots faced.
The start of his career is especially noteworthy in terms of Rangers' history, as Garand became the first Rangers rookie goaltender to earn at least one point in each of his first three NHL appearances since Blueshirt legend Henrik Lundqvist in 2005-06.
The 6-1, 185-pounder has certainly put in his time to earn a real NHL-season opportunity after appearing in 148 career AHL games over parts of five seasons, including 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games that boasted a .927 save percentage.
But, in addition to his background and statistics, what makes Garand stand out in the net?
Garand’s waiver status could certainly work to his advantage in the goalie competition over Korpisalo. The youngster is no longer exempt, meaning General Manager and President Chris Drury would have to risk putting him on waivers and potentially losing him for nothing if he wants to send him down to the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Therefore, in addition to putting in the time and earning a real shot, going with Garand at No. 2 could also be looked at as a smart business decision.
These developments — of course — follow the news of former backup goalie Jonathan Quick's retirement. Either Garand or Korpisalo will have big shoes to fill; Quick's career amounted to three Stanley Cups and a 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy. But the NHL's current trend of younger and younger players demonstrating higher and higher skill levels is really working in favor of Garand.
Despite the recent targeting and acquiring of Korpisalo, Garand could still very well be in the No. 2 spot for the Blueshirts' net come next season.