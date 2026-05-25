New York Rangers On SI

Why Reunion With Cam Talbot Makes Sense for NY Rangers

Should the New York Rangers reunite with a familiar face this summer?

Nick Ziegler

Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of a flag being waved by New York Rangers staff during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of a flag being waved by New York Rangers staff during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are preparing for what is going to be a very important offseason for the franchise. Following two straight losing years, the team needs to get things back on track this summer. 

Coming off finishing in last place of the Eastern Conference, the team is in need of making some major moves if they are going to be a playoff contender next season. When looking at some of the needs for New York, the most pressing is to find some help in the scoring department

The Rangers are a team that most likely could use at least two top-six forwards. That might be a bit unrealistic to achieve this summer, but at least one is a necessity. Furthermore, with scoring being top of mind, some help in that area on the blue line as well, preferably from the left-hand side, would be nice. 

Also, while scoring will be an important area to figure out, they will also have to figure out what the situation is going to be in the net in the backup role. With a plethora of free agents available, a familiar face could be a good fit. 

Cam Talbot Could Be a Good Fit

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot in the net
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While it has been a long time since he was the goalie for the Rangers, a reunion for the two sides could make a lot of sense. At this stage of his career, Talbot is just going to be a backup, and that is a need for New York. 

Despite having a talented young goalie in Dylan Garand, the Rangers didn’t play him nearly as much as expected down the stretch, considering they knew they would be missing the playoffs. When he was on the ice, the results were good for Garand. However, since the team didn’t commit to him being the backup next year, external options are likely to be considered. 

One option for the backup role that makes sense is a reunion with Talbot. The veteran goalie got his start and made a name for himself over a decade ago with the Rangers, and perhaps coming back to where it all began makes sense. 

Last season, Talbot totaled a 12-9-6 record, 3.19 GAA, and .883 save percentage for the Detroit Red Wings. At 38 years old now, his career is starting to wind down, and being a backup to Igor Shesterkin in New York could be very appealing. Overall, while Garand could end up being the answer, the team has yet to commit to him, and bringing in a veteran like Talbot might be their preferred course of action. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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