NY Rangers Moving Tye Kartye to Second Line Has Been Smart Move

The New York Rangers were back in action on Monday night and were able to put together a good performance in what ended up being a comfortable 5-2 win.

Right from the start, the Rangers made it clear that they were going to be trying to secure their sixth win of the season at home and remain perfect. MSG has been very kind to New York so far this season, and they have been a different team offensively at home.

On Monday, the Rangers were able to jump the Ducks early and really took over in the second period. This was a very encouraging outing for the team after a couple of lackluster games, especially offensively on the road.

With the top six having some movement between a couple of players going up and down, it has been Tye Kartye who has been a really strong player for the team on the second line. While he started out as a fourth-line player this year, he moved up quickly.

Kartye Has Fantastic Showing

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nick Jensen (4) fights for the puck against New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and left wing Tye Kartye (24) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rangers on a two-game losing streak and needing a win at home, they came out from the start and put together a strong performance on both ends of the ice.

While the team did nearly get the shutout, the 5-2 win over the Ducks was impressive. In the victory, it was Kartye who was one of the most impressive players for the team.

Since moving up to the second line alongside J.T. Miller and either Alexis Lafreniere or Pavel Dorofeyev. Kartye has been a good addition for this line, and on Monday night he was one of the best players on the ice.

With good five-on-five play being important, it was Kartye who was one of the best on the team with an xGF% of 91% according to HockeyStats.com. He was able to record his fifth assist of the season on the first goal of the game that went to Sean Durzi.

At even strength, the expected numbers on both ends of the ice were really strong for Kartye. The team was expected to score 1.32 goals when he was playing compared to allowing just 0.13.

For most of the year, it has been the second line performing well for the team, and Kartye has been a big part of that success. The offense for the team looked a lot better at even strength compared to the last few games, and the young forward played a big part in that.