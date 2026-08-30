3 NY Rangers Who Could Be Completely Different Players This Season
The New York Rangers underwent some major changes this offseason in an effort to turn around a team that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference last season with only 77 points.
The Rangers are bringing back some of their core, such as star defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin, to lead the way. If they are healthy, they are good enough to carry the team into the postseason.
While there are plenty of new faces on the roster, such as Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, there are several holdovers whom the team will be counting on to take a step in the right direction and start producing at a higher level.
Here are three players who could look completely different for New York this season.
3. Braden Schneider
One of the biggest disappointments from the 2025-26 campaign was defenseman Braden Schneider. When Fox went down with an injury, he was thrust into a larger role as the No. 1 pairing alongside Vladislav Gavrikov, and the results were disastrous.
While his ice time will assuredly be scaled back this season, he could see a spike in his production. Schneider has performed well when playing against players lower on the depth chart, and as the projected No. 3 pairing, that is what he will be doing.
With his long-term future up in the air, his performance is key in figuring out if he will be a long-term piece for the Rangers.
2. Noah Laba
Down the middle is arguably the biggest weakness New York has in its organizational pipeline. The NHL roster was certainly weakened at center, with Vincent Trocheck being traded to the Utah Mammoth.
One of the players who will be counted on to fill that void is Noah Laba. He is locked in as the No. 3 center and will be a prominent part of the second power-play unit. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he has emerged as a legitimate building block for the franchise as a middle-six option.
Laba averaged 13:28 minutes of ice time in a surprisingly strong rookie campaign. Expect that to push closer to 15-16 minutes, and a breakout season could be on the horizon after recording 24 points in Year 1.
1. Alexis Lafreniere
Already entering Year 7 of his NHL career, Alexis Lafreniere will be 25 years old on Oct. 11. While he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations of being a No. 1 overall pick, he ended the 2025-26 season on a high note, creating positive momentum.
That momentum will carry over into the 2026-27 campaign, where Lafreniere is positioned for a true breakout. He looks locked into a top-line role at right wing and a spot on the first power-play unit, which means plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.
This kind of consistent opportunity has not yet been presented to Lafreniere, who showcased his real potential down the stretch last season.