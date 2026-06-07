NY Rangers Need To Develop Promising Young Forward
The New York Rangers are heading into an offseason with a lot of uncertainty about the direction of the team. With the front office saying that they are retooling, the expectation will be for them to make some big moves this summer to get better. However, that might be easier said than done.
As the Rangers come into the offseason, they are in a good position to improve. This is a team with two first-round draft picks and a ton of draft capital. However, this isn’t shaping up to be the strongest free agency class and New York also saw themselves fall from third to fifth in the NHL Lottery. That drop is significant for the Rangers, with a need for some help at the forward spot. Unfortunately, they will likely not have one of the top three options available to them when they are on the clock.
While there will be avenues for the team to improve, it won’t be as easy as if the free agency class were a stronger one. However, while the team will be seeking some external upgrades, it will also be just as important for some of their young players to get better as well. One player who the team will be relying heavily on next season is rookie winger Gabe Perreault.
Development of Perreault is Key
While it wasn’t a good season for the Rangers overall, they were a team that performed better when healthy after the Olympic break. A major reason for that was the offense improving, and the first line of Perreault, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere finding a groove together.
This group turned out to be very strong after the break, and to no surprise, New York was a better team because of it. As a rookie, seeing Perreault getting a shot on the first line was important, and he responded well. Overall, he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. However, it was later in the year that he really thrived.
In March and April, he totaled 19 points in 23 games with nine goals and 10 assists. As a nearly point per game player over a quarter of the season, there is reason to be optimistic about what he can do. As he heads into next season, expectations will be high. Based on how he performed at the end of the year, the Rangers need him to be a 20-goal scorer, especially if he is going to be on the top line.