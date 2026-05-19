NY Rangers Need To Prepare for Regression From Young Winger
The 2025-26 NHL regular season was a disappointment for the New York Rangers as a whole, but there were some bright spots down the stretch.
When the postseason was no longer attainable, the Rangers shifted to a youth movement. Younger players were given more prominent roles in the lineup by head coach Mike Sullivan to gain valuable experience at the highest level.
Some players took full advantage, with one of the standouts being Adam Sykora. A 2022 second-round pick, the 21-year-old quickly became a favorite of his teammates and fans because of his style of play.
On the ice, he possessed an unlimited motor, and off it, he was lauded for the positive vibes that he brought. There was a lot to like in the 11-game sample that he received during his debut toward the end of the season.
Adam Sykora had good cameo, but regression could come
However, Sykora is far from a finished product, and he knows it as well.
“It was a great feeling,” he said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “Just gotta keep it going. Hopefully I’ll elevate my game, and I’ll be better next year.”
That is the right mindset for a young player to have and is certainly encouraging for his future. However, even with improvements, there is one area of his game that could be in store for some regression to the mean: shooting percentage.
Sykora was at 20% during his rookie year, which would have put him in a tie for 11th in the NHL with Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets had he played enough to qualify for the season-long leaderboards.
Expecting that kind of efficiency from a player with as little NHL experience as Sykora is unrealistic. It was certainly an encouraging start, putting 15 shots on goal and scoring three times with 27 total shot attempts.
Amongst qualified players on New York’s roster, Mika Zibanejad led the way with a shooting percentage of 15.8%, which was tied for 82nd in the NHL with six other players.
The league average sits somewhere between 9-11%, which Sykora essentially doubled. Some elite wingers will soar past 15% and surpass even 20%, but those are the upper echelon scorers in the league.
If Sykora turns into that and can produce at a top-six forward level, New York is truly in business. Alas, it is unrealistic to expect that level of production from him with some underlying stats, such as 40.77% of expected goals with him on the ice per Natural Stat Trick.
But overall, his first cameo in the NHL provided more positives than negatives.