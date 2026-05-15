NY Rangers Need to Add Two Top Six Forwards to Contend
The New York Rangers are heading into an important offseason with some clear needs that the team has to address if they are going to get back into contention.
Due to the Rangers finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, the team has some important decisions to make in the upcoming offseason. New York certainly has a desire to get back into contention, but achieving that is going to be challenging.
The Eastern Conference was loaded this year, and that undoubtedly also contributed to them finishing in last place. Now, going from last place into the playoffs is a challenging task, but it is possible.
New York has some good things in place with a great duo of Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin. Having these two stars is something to build around, but the real need for the team is up front on the offensive end. This was a team that really struggled to score at times, especially on even strength.
With the struggles being fairly clear for the team, so too are the needs for the franchise. However, fixing those needs is another story.
Rangers Need Two Front-Line Forwards in an Ideal World
While adding one top-six forward is a challenge, adding two feels like it could be an impossible task. If making drastic improvements is the goal, New York will likely have to use a majority of their assets this summer.
The Rangers are positioned well in the 2026 NHL Draft with two first-round picks, one of which is in the Top 5. However, if the team is going to entertain moving a pick of that caliber, it has to be as part of a deal for an established star player. The latter of their two first-rounders feels like the more logical choice that the team might try to move, and if paired with some young talent, could bring back a forward of the caliber that the team is looking for.
Furthermore, even though the free agency class might not be the best this year, there will be options that the team can use in a top-six role also. Unfortunately, none of those options would be considered stars for New York, but some could provide them with what they need.
Overall, the need for two forwards feels like what it would take to get the team to where they want to be. While it would be hard to accomplish, it is certainly possible for the Rangers to achieve.