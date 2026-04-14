Youth Movement Provides Plenty of Optimism for NY Rangers
The 2025-26 NHL regular season has been a difficult one for the New York Rangers, who were the first team eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
Things certainly didn’t go the Rangers' way this year, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what the future may hold. A youth movement is in full swing, with several young players emerging as impact contributors on the ice.
Before the campaign got started, a bold prediction was shared by the NHL staff over at The Athletic (subscription required) that New York would have six players who were 23 years of age or younger in their lineup by February.
It turned out to be one of nine bold predictions that were graded as a pass. While the lineup hasn’t consistently included players that young, some because of injury and others because of turning 24 shortly thereafter, a strong nucleus is being built.
Rangers youth has been on display down stretch
“On Jan. 31, they had six: Will Cuylle (who turned 24 shortly after), Noah Laba, Scott Morrow, Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault and the now-traded Brennan Othmann,” wrote Peter Baugh.
Along with Brennan Ohtmann, Matt Rempe has not been in the lineup since Feb. 5. He last played that night against the Carolina Hurricanes before having to undergo a second procedure on his thumb that was originally injured origianlly in a fight with Ryan Reaves on Oct. 23, 2025.
However, another youngster, Adam Sykora, has recently joined the lineup and is making an immediate impact. The second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is only 21 years old and made his NHL debut on March 25 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In nine games played, the Rangers have gone 5-4, with Sykora providing four total points; scoring three goals with one assist.
It is certainly nice seeing young players like him getting ice time down the stretch to better prepare them for an expanded role during the 2026-27 campaign. Fans have to be excited about what the future holds, especially with how well some of the younger players are performing.
Rangers have emerging star in Gabe Perreault
Gabe Perreault has been a standout performer in recent weeks, garnering a lot of attention. A first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, No. 23 overall, he went through some growing pains early on but has been incredibly productive during the team’s recent hot streak.
He recorded a hat trick in a win over the Detroit Red Wings. Before a recent three-game stretch without a point being recorded, Perreault recorded 14 points in 15 games with five goals and nine assists.
Expectations are on the rise for him, with scouts believing he is a point-per-game player, drawing comparisons to Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers.
On top of the youth New York already has in the organization, a top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is going to be added to the mix as well.