NY Rangers Need To Put Rookie in Better Position To Succeed

The New York Rangers are in the midst of an extended break, which will give the team some much-needed rest and a chance to evaluate some things on the roster that need to be changed.

Everyone will point to the goalie situation as something that needs to be resolved. Dylan Garand has played at an admirable level, appearing in nine consecutive games, in an effort to replace Igor Shesterkin. His performance has slipped recently, but head coach Mike Sullivan noted it isn't solely his doing.

The performance of the defense in front of him has not been up to par. That is something that will be focused on a lot during this break, as the Rangers should come out with some new looks when they take the ice again on Sunday, Nov. 1 against the Edmonton Oilers.

One aspect of the defense that will be interesting to see is how rookie Alberts Smits is deployed. He earned a spot on the opening night roster after being selected No. 5 overall just a few months prior.

Alberts Smits struggling to make an impact for the Rangers

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (12) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been flashes of his skill, but also the kind of growing pains that are expected from an 18-year-old rookie; not everyone can hit the ground running like Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft who is already a superstar.

“He’s had stretches where he’s been really good, and then there’s been other moments where there have been learning opportunities,” Sullivan said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “And then he captures his game and moves forward. I think at the end of the day, the most important thing is he’s making forward progress. He’s not getting overwhelmed.”

The maturity level that Smits possesses will make this process, which will have bumps in the road, much easier to navigate. He isn’t thrown off by any shortcomings, but at the same time, the Rangers are trying to win games, and if he isn’t playing well, he will see his role diminished.

It has happened a little bit recently, with the last three games he has played being in the bottom five of his young career for total ice time. He is still gaining confidence with the puck on his stick, and an aggressive nature has led to some mistakes on the ice.

Rangers need to get Alberts Smits new partner on defense

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) chases the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, a change in the defensive pairings could certainly do him some good. Smits has played 147:36 alongside Braden Schneider, and the results have been underwhelming. Their Corsi, Fenwick and expected Goals percentages are all below 50%, indicating they are being outplayed when on the ice in even-strength situations.

The rookie has yet to record a point this season and has attempted only one shot through his last four games, with six in 14 games thus far this campaign.

Smits is certainly working through some struggles, but getting him a new look with another partner could make some sense. As the case is with everyone, Smits has looked better when sharing the ice with Adam Fox.

He isn’t going to be on the No. 1 pair any time soon, but Smits’s numbers alongside Marcus Pettersson have been strong, albeit in a small sample size. Both are left-handed shooters, but it is something Sullivan should be experimenting with in practice and look to deploy in a game to get his star rookie on track.