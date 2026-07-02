Why NY Rangers Should Still Trade Braden Schneider
With free agency kicking off for the New York Rangers, the team was extremely busy on day one, making both signings and trades. Now, while a lot of moves were made, there are still decisions the team must mull over.
Coming into free agency, the Rangers were expected to be a major player. New York had a ton of cap space to use, even after locking up Pavel Dorofeyev to a long-term deal.
Due to a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were a team that was seeking improvements as their retool continues. The team ended up making multiple trades and signings, and this roster has been completely reshaped.
Of the moves, there was a lot that involved new players coming in to help the blue line. Improving the defense was a goal of the team, and they certainly accomplished that. The Rangers were able to land Marcus Pettersson on the left side and also Sean Durzi on the right. This appears like it will be the new second-pair for the team.
Furthermore, while some new faces came in, New York did end up moving Will Borgen in a trade with the Boston Bruins. With the unit being reshaped quite a bit, there is still a lingering decision to make with restricted free agent Braden Schneider. Considering what’s left in free agency, the Rangers figure to be able to get a good return for him, and that makes sense to do so.
Rangers Should Still Move Braden Schneider
Due to the addition of Durzi on the right side of the blueline in the Vincent Trocheck trade, he will undoubtedly be the second-pair defenseman on that side. With that being the case, moving Borgen certainly made sense, and the same holds true for Schneider.
The 24-year-old is a good player, but paying him to be a third-pair defender doesn’t make much sense for the Rangers. With Adam Fox and Durzi, the team can certainly get away with a cheaper option behind them.
While it made sense to trade Schneider even before these moves were made, it makes even more sense now. Borgen brought back a return of a second and third-round pick from the Bruins. It would seem logical that Schneider could bring at least that and perhaps more.
As free agency continues on and the trade market continues to dry up, the Rangers moving Schneider for the right price makes a lot of sense.