NY Rangers Recall Top Prospect After Matthew Robertson Clears Waivers

The New York Rangers have had to do a lot of shuffling with their roster only one week into the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

In their most recent game against the Utah Mammoth, center Joe Veleno went down with a lower-body injury and was in a lot of pain. The Rangers skated with only 11 forwards for the rest of the night and were able to come away with a 4-2 victory.

With Veleno’s status up in the air, the team made a surprising move, placing defenseman Matthew Robertson on waivers. It was presumed the move was made to open a roster spot for someone to take over for Veleno as the fourth-line center.

However, the veteran forward was placed on IR on Oct. 6, the same day New York learned whether or not Robertson cleared. Luckily, he did, and will be reporting to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rangers recall Cole Beaudoin after Matthew Robertson clears waivers

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers forward Cole Beaudoin (53) circles back to center ice after scoring a goal in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is an ideal outcome, with the Rangers retaining some useful depth and Robertson being able to get consistent time on the ice. He has yet to be active for New York at the NHL level this season.

With an open roster spot and the need for a center, the corresponding move has been announced. The Rangers recalled one of their top prospects, Cole Beaudoin, to the NHL, and he will very likely make his debut against the New York Islanders.

Beaudoin was the centerpiece of the trade with the Mammoth, which was centered around Vincent Trocheck. Along with the 2024 first-round pick, New York received defenseman Sean Durzi, who has gotten off to a strong start in his Rangers tenure, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Cole Beaudoin has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Matthew Robertson has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 6, 2026

The young center got off to a fast start in his AHL career, recording three points in his debut against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 5-2 victory and another two in a 3-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Beaudoin has scored one goal and handed out four assists, with a plus/minus of +4. That hot start certainly could have contributed to the team electing to recall him instead of someone such as Justin Dowling, who has previous NHL experience and is on the Wolf Pack roster in the AHL.

This is a golden opportunity for Beaudoin to show the franchise what he can do. Calling him up also proves just how shaky the organizational depth is down the middle for the Rangers. There was a lot of focus on how an injury to Mika Zibanejad or J.T. Miller would impact the club, but losing anyone in that lineup creates a sizable void to fill.