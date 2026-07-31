NY Rangers, NHL Heavily Back 2026 Shoulder Check Showcase
The 2026 Shoulder Check Showcase is in the books, with many NHL players — including six New York Rangers — turning up to support and advocate for a good cause.
The Shoulder Check Showcase is an annual charity hockey event benefiting the HT40 Foundation, which was founded by Executive Director Rob Thorsen to advocate for mental health awareness and support human connection.
This marked the fourth annual event, which was the biggest ever; it took place on July 30th at Sacred Heart University's Martire Family Arena — with a capacity of around 4,000. Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Pavel Dorofeyev, J.T. Miller, Adam Fox and Drew Fortescue all took to the ice to represent the Rangers in the event.
Rempe said to New York Rangers On SI that the reason the Blueshirts always show up and show out for the Shoulder Check Showcase is that they believe in what the event stands for.
"It's a great cause," Rempe said on why the Rangers have the biggest presence among all League teams at the charity event. "Just checking in on people and making sure everyone's alright, and it's right in our backyard. A lot of us think it's our duty to come make an appearance and it's really special, it's a really easy thing to do."
Rangers Believe in Shoulder Check Mission
All of the Rangers were put on "Team Prentiss" and would lose, 15-9, to "Team Shattenkirk."
Former Blueshirt legend and current member of the Anaheim Ducks, Chris Kreider, has been one of the building blocks behind the initiative. He dropped the puck alongside Trevor Zegras — whose father, Gary, is a founding member of the HT40 Board.
Kreider said that seeing the growth of the event gave him chills.
"This is pretty incredible," Kreider said. "I mean, just from last year to this year, it gives me goosebumps. Everyone can be that person. Doesn't matter what age, what point in your career. I think you just have to be in a locker room. It could be in your own personal life, but that's the message. That's the overarching conversation we're trying to to get started and continue to have in your own life and in the community."
Thorsen founded the event and the HT40 Foundation after his son — Hayden Thorsen (who also played for the Junior Rangers) — ended his own life back in May of 2022. The event's website cites a message centered around just how much human connection matters, demonstrating that sometimes simply reaching out to someone and/or putting a hand on your neighbor's shoulder can make all the difference.
Despite the score, cheers for the Rangers were ever-present throughout Martire Family Arena, and Blueshirt jerseys were plentiful. The NHL Network would also broadcast the event.
The PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes were also on the ice at the event.
Per the information the HT40 Foundation has provided the media, the Shoulder Check Showcase has now become one of the largest annual gatherings of NHL players at a non-NHL-sanctioned event.