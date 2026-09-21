Pavel Dorofeyev More Comfortable With NY Rangers Than Other Additions
One of the goals of the New York Rangers this offseason was to add a top-six forward to the lineup to help replace the production of Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the LA Kings ahead of the deadline in March.
The front office wasted no time addressing that need, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights before the team even came on the clock with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He was acquired in exchange for Nos. 26 and 92 in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2028.
Expectations are high for the high-scoring forward, who signed a seven-year extension worth $11 million annually. With back-to-back seasons of 35+ goals scored, Dorofeyev is expected to bring a scoring element to the lineup that the team has been lacking.
It will take some time for him to get acclimated to a new team, but he is ahead of the curve because of his familiarity with the area. Dorofeyev has been spending summers in Connecticut training at Prentiss Hockey in Stamford.
Pavel Dorofeyev succssfully acclimating himself to Rangers
"I know the area, what's going on around," Dorofeyev said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "There are some great spots and things to do. It's just a great place to live."
For the past four summers, Dorofeyev has been training there in preparation for campaigns with the Golden Knights. No one could have guessed it would eventually lead to helping him transition to the Rangers, but those training sessions have certainly been valuable.
Not only does Dorofeyev know the area, but he has spent time on the ice with some of his now teammates, building a rapport that will make his acclimation to New York all the easier.
He has spent time with defenseman Adam Fox and Scott Morrow and forwards J.T. Miller, Matt Rempe, and Gabe Perreault. Recently, he met goalie Igor Shesterkin, who also lives in Connecticut during the season when he isn’t in Moscow.
Adam Fox speaks on Dorofeyev's familiarity
"Obviously, with a shortened training camp you only have so many times on the ice with someone, so many times around them to know their tendencies, know what they like, what they don't like," Fox said. "Just getting to know him a little bit being around the area has been good. … Obviously, the talent he brings is a big help too, but that familiarity helps a lot just having him in the area."
In previous years, Dorofeyev would eventually have to return to Vegas to start training camp with the team. Now that he plays for the Rangers, he can feel a difference in getting to stay in the Northeast full time.
"It felt more like home and I could get used to it," he said.
Joining a new team is never easy and requires some patience. But this transition will certainly be easier for Dorofeyev, who has already gotten time in with some of his new teammates in preparation for his first season in New York.