NY Rangers' Performance at MSG Has Altered Their Outlook

The New York Rangers have completed 11 games now and with a 7-3-1 overall record, the team has to be very pleased with their performance.

After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference during the 2025-26 campaign, the goal for the Rangers this season was to be a much better squad.

During the offseason, the team had a good amount of cap space to go along with some solid draft capital. New York leveraged both of these things in order to improve their roster with some younger talent and some better talent.

As expected with one of the worst overall records in the NHL and the worst in the Eastern Conference, there were multiple needs for the team. New York was able to address these needs, whether it be in free agency, the NHL Draft, or on the trade market.

The Rangers were really aggressive when it came to making trades, and there was a plethora of moves made this summer. Now, with the season starting to take shape and get a sample size, it is clear that the decisions the team made along with some of the development from young players is paying off.

Rangers Dominating on Home Ice

Following Monday’s win the Rangers are now averaging 4.83 goals per game at home with an overall total of 29.



On the flip side, they are allowing just 1.67 per game and 10 goals overall.



MSG has been excellent for New York this season. #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 20, 2026

Following their win against the Anaheim Ducks, the Rangers have moved to a perfect 6-0 at home as the numbers have been impressive. So far, they have totaled 29 goals for and just 10 against.

With it being six games, they are averaging 4.83 goals per game at home while allowing just 1.67. This is a massive margin, and it’s no surprise that the team has been so good at MSG.

If not for a couple of goals late against Dylan Garand on Monday, the team would have had an even better goals-against average.

Despite not being able to get Garand the shutout win, it was a great performance. New York really struggled at home last season, especially when it came to scoring goals.

Even though the roster has a much different look to it, the message from Mike Sullivan has been to defend home ice. The success at home has propelled New York to having one of the best records in the league early on. Now, while they have been great at MSG, in order to take things to the next level, they will need to perform better on the road. With a couple of games coming up in Canada, it would be nice to see them perform a bit better, especially on offense.