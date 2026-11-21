The New York Rangers have been playing some very good hockey of late, but injuries continue to be a bit of an issue for the team, and their depth is being tested.

Coming into the season, the goal for the Rangers was to improve off of the last couple of years. New York missed the playoffs for two straight seasons and finished last place in the Eastern Conference last year.

However, New York went into the offseason looking to improve and get a little bit younger to help build some sustained success. Fortunately, they were able to make some good moves, and the team is certainly better than they were last season.

Despite Igor Shesterkin being out following a season-ending injury, the team has found ways to win and the depth of the group has stepped up. While it is only a quarter of the season in, one player who has been a bright spot for the team has been Oliver Bjorkstrand.

After a bit of a down year during the 2025-26 campaign, the Rangers were able to land him on an affordable one-year deal, and he looked like a great addition on paper at the time. With some good production for New York so far, that has proven to be true.

Unfortunately, on Friday night, the team announced that he would be heading on injured reserve, and that will impact the Rangers quite a bit.

Bjorkstrand to IR

#NYR Oliver Bjorkstrand is now listed on injured reserve — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 21, 2026

The Rangers seeing their versatile winger heading to the injured reserve is far from ideal. Mike Sullivan has been able to play him on three of their four lines so far this year, and he has also been part of the second power play unit.

So far this season, he has totaled seven goals and four assists in 22 games played. He is currently tied for second with a couple of other players in goals this year, and his absence is going to be noticed.

Bjorkstrand is well on his way toward a 25-goal season, and for a player that has been on the second, third, and fourth line, that is some good production. With Bjorkstrand out, the team has recalled Taylor Raddysh, and they have also traded for center Max Sasson.

Their next game is set for Sunday in a tough game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and what the lineup will look like is going to be interesting. Unfortunately, Bjorkstrand is going to be out for a bit for New York.