The New York Rangers have played very well through a quarter of the season, and as they enter the next stretch, they are exploring some potential upgrades.

With 22 games in the books for the Rangers, the team has to be pleased with their 13-8-1 record. Considering this was a team that lost their star goalie Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season early on, they have been able to not only survive, but semi-thrive in his absence. If the campaign ended today, the Rangers would be in the playoffs, and that is a testament to the coaches and the players without their star.

Now, with the team performing well, they are seeking to add some more depth to the team, and they have done so with a recent trade. Depth is always key and New York knows this well from their struggles last year.

Recently, the Rangers announced that they have traded for Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired forward Max Sasson from Vancouver in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round draft pick.



More info → https://t.co/Rj2Cl0aUIr pic.twitter.com/z0HcQKjU4Z — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 20, 2026

Rangers Add Center Depth

Nov 16, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson (63) plays the puck against Utah Mammoth defenseman Zac Jones (15) during the second period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York has been an improved team this season, one position that is still an organizational concern is up the middle at center. With this position being arguably the most important on the ice, the Rangers not being the strongest in this area is a concern.

Adding Sasson, who is 26 years old, helps New York add some young depth, and for a fourth-round pick, this makes a lot of sense. So far this season, Sasson has totaled eight points with five goals and three assists in 24 games.

For a player who is going to be a fourth-line player as of now for the Rangers, that is solid production, and at his age, it makes him an appealing addition. Sasson is a player that has a ton of speed up the middle, and that is going to add an interesting dynamic for New York.

Even though this isn’t a major splash, depth is important, and all of the injuries to the Rangers this season have proven that. Sasson will come over with the ability to get the puck through the zone quickly, and as they look for balance on their lines, he could help improve the offensive production of the fourth line.

With Joe Veleno still out, adding a player like Sasson gives the team another solid option up the middle and one that could perhaps be in their long-term plans.