NY Rangers Projected Lines for Preseason Opener Against Devils Revealed

#NYR game group for tonight looks like:



Blidh - Gawdin - Greentree

Sýkora - Dowling - Pärssinen

Aspinall - Roobroeck - Lamb

Battaglia - Terrance - Rempe

McConnell-Barker



Robertson - Morrow

Fortescue - Iorio

Vaakanainen - Cholowski

Trudeau



Garand

Tung