How to Watch NY Rangers' Preseason Opener vs. NJ Devils
The New York Rangers will be getting set for their first preseason game of the season against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, and after a couple of days of training camp, the team will be taking the ice with something to prove.
Coming off a tough season, the Rangers have turned the page, and the 2026-27 campaign is now underway for New York. This summer, the team made a ton of moves to improve, and on paper they look a lot better.
Going from last place in the Eastern Conference to a playoff contender is not an easy task, but it is one that feels realistic for the Rangers this year. During the offseason, they made improvements at all levels, and the hope is that this will be a significantly improved team.
On Monday, New York will be facing off against the Devils, who will be playing in the second game in as many days. Here’s how to watch
Who: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
When: September 21st, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
Television: MSG, MSGSN
With this being the first preseason game for New York, they aren’t going to have many of their expected players for Opening Night in the lineup. This will be a prospect-heavy group going against the Devils, who are expected to deploy most of their NHL players.
For a young Rangers group, this will be a good test and a chance to gain some experience. One player at forward that will be worth keeping an eye on is Liam Greentree.
As the main piece of the Artemi Panarin trade, the Rangers certainly have high hopes that he will be a key piece for the team for years to come.
Furthermore, another player to keep an eye on in this one will be goalie Dylan Garand. This will be a major opportunity for him in the net, facing off against most of the regulars for the Devils.
The young goalie is expected to be given a chance to make the team, and a good performance on Monday against tough competition could help him make his case. There is certainly a scenario in which the team will carry three goalies to start the campaign, and Garand will be an important player to watch.
With this game featuring more of the prospects for the Rangers and players who won’t be in the NHL, expect to see the regulars on Tuesday when New York hosts the Islanders.