Mika Zibanejad Passes Wayne Gretzky in Category on All-Time NY Rangers List
As the New York Rangers prepare for the final four games of the season, the team should be feeling good about how they have performed of late.
While some eyes are already going toward the NHL Draft Lottery for the Rangers, the team on the ice is clearly focused on finishing the campaign strong. This season was undoubtedly a disappointment for them, and the moves they made before the trade deadline were geared toward retooling for the future.
However, some of the young talent in the organization who have been getting a chance in larger roles have performed well. On Saturday, Gabe Perreault continued his strong play of late with the first hat trick of his career. The former first-round pick is one of the young players who could be a big part of the future and seeing him succeed is excellent.
Furthermore, even though there are some young players getting more ice time, there are still some great veterans on the squad as well. Defenseman Adam Fox is healthy and playing at a very high level right now with a seven-game points streak. Furthermore, Mika Zibanejad is also having a strong season and playing well of late.
As one of the longest-tenured members of the team, he has also recently been able to surpass one of the greats for the franchise on an all-time list.
Mika Passes Wayne Gretzky
Anytime the name Gretzky is mentioned in the same sentence as a player, it is generally a good thing. In Zibanejad’s recent game against the Washington Capitals, he was able to record three assists in the win.
It was the 15th time that he was able to accomplish that as a member of the Rangers, which passed Gretzky and tied his current teammate Fox for seventh on the all-time list. Furthermore, while moving up the all-time list for the historic franchise is impressive, he was also able to record 40 assists for the fifth season in a row.
Even though New York might have offloaded some of their veteran talent, they did elect to hold on to Zibanejad, and for good reason. He has been arguably their best offensive player this year, and as young players try to get better, having someone of his caliber to play with is important.
With four games left to play and 75 points on the campaign, reaching the 80-point mark is a very reasonable goal and would be a nice achievement for the star forward.