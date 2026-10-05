NY Rangers Have Major Void To Fill if Joe Veleno Misses Time

The New York Rangers have done a complete 180-degree turn when it comes to how they have started the 2026-27 season at Madison Square Garden compared to the 2025-26 campaign.

Last year, the team dug a massive hole they were unable to climb out of, unable to score at home with any regularity. That has not been the case this season, picking up impressive victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Utah Mammoth, winning 5-1 and 4-2.

However, the victory over the Mammoth felt like a loss in some fashion because of an injury. In the first period, center Joe Veleno suffered an ailment, looking to be in a lot of pain and needing assistance off the ice to the locker room.

After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t provide much of an update, sharing that the veteran forward is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. This is a potentially massive blow for the Rangers to have to overcome.

Joe Veleno injury is bad news for Rangers

Joe Veleno in a ton of pain and being helped back to the locker room #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 4, 2026

Injuries are never a good thing for a team to have to navigate, but there are positions in the organizational depth chart where overcoming a loss is easier to do. When Joonas Korpisalo was placed on IR, the team was able to turn to Dylan Garand, who recorded a shutout against the Detroit Red Wings in his season debut.

New York has rebuilt its depth at the blue line, and there are some intriguing forwards who could have been turned to in a pinch. But when it comes to center depth, it was the one position the team could not afford to lose anyone from the NHL roster.

Up the middle is easily the weakest positional group of the franchise. Without Veleno, the team might have to turn to Cole Beaudoin, one of their top prospects, but someone who could certainly use some more development in the AHL before assuming an NHL role.

The loss of Veleno would be felt greatly because he has made a positive impact thus far this season. His speed was a welcome addition to a lineup lacking it, especially in the bottom six, and proved to be someone head coach Mike Sullivan had plenty of trust in to begin the season.

Per Sullivan, Joe Veleno being evaluated for a lower body injury. No update as a now #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 5, 2026

Through the first three games of the season, he was averaging 14:45 of ice time per game, which was more than Noah Laba, the No. 3 center, who averaged 13:45. Veleno hadn’t made much of an impact on offense, attempting just four shots with one on goal, but made his presence felt on defense.

He had five blocks and seven hits through the first three games, the only player on the team with at least five of each. Veleno had also been solid on faceoffs, winning 21 total and 53.8%.

If Veleno is forced to miss any amount of time, the Rangers will find difficulties filling his role in the lineup.