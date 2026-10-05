NY Rangers Place Defenseman on Waivers To Open Roster Spot

The New York Rangers have been bitten by the injury bug early in the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

First, it was backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo who landed on IR with a mysterious lower-body ailment that head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t even have an answer to when asked when it occurred. His roster spot was taken by Dylan Garand, who responded with a shutout against the Detroit Red Wings in his debut.

In their most recent game against the Utah Mammoth, it was center Joe Veleno who had to exit because of a lower-body injury, leaving the Rangers with only 11 stakers. They were able to survive that game, but a change had to be made to the roster to get another healthy center in the mix.

In need of a roster spot, New York has officially placed defenseman Matthew Robertson on waivers. He is one of three players in the NHL to hit the waiver wire on Oct. 5, along with two players from the Calgary Flames: Connor Zary and Brayden Pachal.

Rangers place Matthew Robertson on waivers

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is certainly a risky move for the Rangers to make. Robertson came into training camp looking like a no-doubt top-six defenseman for the team. He proved last season that he is a capable NHL player, and there is no doubt that he could generate interest from teams around the league to put a claim in on him.

However, this move does indicate just how far down the pecking order he has fallen. He has been a healthy scratch for all four games, along with Scott Morrow, who conceivably has moved ahead of Robertson in the organizational rankings since he wasn’t placed on waivers.

Hopefully, Robertson is able to clear waivers and stick with the organization on the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL. It would be good for him to get some playing time with Alberts Smits, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, also surpassing him on the depth chart as part of the No. 3 defenseman pairing alongside Braden Schneider.

With Robertson waived, it is fair to presume a corresponding move will come soon. For internal options, the team could turn to one of their top prospects, Cole Beaudoin, for a call-up to make his NHL debut. Dylan Roobroek is another option on Hartford’s roster, along with Justin Dowling.

Options are certainly thin down the middle for the franchise. Center was the one position they couldn’t afford an injury at, given their lack of NHL-ready depth, but they have to figure something out now that Veleno could be sidelined.