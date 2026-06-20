NY Rangers Receive Strong Return from Wild in Hypothetical Vincent Trocheck Trade
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and with one of the top potential trade targets in the NHL, they will need to make sure to get a strong return.
Following a bad campaign, the Rangers are going to have a lot of work to do this offseason. New York will have about $26 million in cap space to try to improve the team, and they will likely be seeking some help in a few areas with that money.
Furthermore, with the NHL Draft already coming up next week, the Rangers will have two picks in the first round as of now, including one in the top five. For a team that is seeking to improve and get younger, it will be key for them to land some good players in the draft.
However, as the team continues to retool, they do have one of the most desirable and likely players to be dealt this offseason in Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old center is on a very friendly contract and still producing at a high level. This combination should result in the Rangers getting a strong return, and they will be seeking a young player to help now, along with a first-round pick.
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN recently proposed a hypothetical trade between the Rangers and the Minnesota Wild that sent center Vincent Trocheck to Minnesota for a solid package of Danila Yurov, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick.
New York Gets Strong Return
The Wild are a team that certainly makes a lot of sense for Trocheck this summer with their desire to improve up the middle and remain a contender in the Western Conference. Minnesota made a major splash at the trade deadline with the addition of Quinn Hughes, and he helped completely change the team for the better.
Now, even though they came up a little short in the postseason, they are a team heading in the right direction, and Trocheck would help them improve. For the Rangers, this is the type of return that would be ideal for the team.
Getting a first-round pick is certainly key for the team, but the younger player coming over as well is important. In this deal, landing the former first-round pick in Yurov is a nice addition, and the right-winger would fill a need for the team. As a rookie, he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. Heading into year two, he projects to be a player who could score 20+ goals.
Overall, these two teams make sense as trade partners, and the deal would meet the criteria of what the Rangers should be looking for in a Trocheck deal.