NY Rangers Remain Massive Draw Despite Lack of Success
The New York Rangers have been the biggest disappointment in the NHL over the last two seasons.
After setting franchise records with 55 victories and 114 points in the 2023-24 campaign, winning the Presidents’ Trophy and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the team has failed to make the postseason.
Two years in a row without playoff appearances is a rapid fall from grace for a team that looked to be the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference not too long ago. The roster overhaul done by Chris Drury has not yielded the kind of results anyone hoped for, and opinions are mixed on whether they can get back to the playoffs this year.
Alas, regardless of how the Rangers are performing on the ice, they remain one of the biggest draws in the league, evident by how many nationally televised games they are going to be playing in during the 2026-27 campaign.
How many times will Rangers be on national television?
Right now, New York is set to be on national television 18 times. That is the fourth most for a single team, behind only the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins with 20 apiece and the Philadelphia Flyers with 18.
None of those games are the weekday afternoon matchups that the league is now building into the schedule to increase its reach in European markets. Afternoon start times on the East Coast are prime time in Europe, where the league is looking to grow.
Out of their 18 games that are nationally televised, seven of them are against the three teams that have more nationally televised games than the Rangers have. Three out of their four matchups with the Penguins will be. TNT and HBO Max have the game on Sunday, Feb. 28; ABC will air the game on Saturday, March 20, and on Tuesday, April 6, they will battle it out on ESPN.
Two out of four games against the Flyers will be in front of a national audience: Wednesday, Dec. 16 on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max and Saturday, Feb. 20 on ABC.
Rangers have plenty of rivalry games on national television
On Opening Night, New York will be in Boston facing the Bruins on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Their second matchup of the season, on Saturday, Jan. 16, will be airing on ABC in a 12 p.m. ET matinee at Madison Square Garden.
Only one of the Rangers’ four games against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes is on national television. Their final matchup of the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 21, will be telecast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max at 1 p.m. ET.
New York fans will also have the ability to watch Rangers games on the new streaming app that will be launched in partnership with DAZN this season, discontinuing the Gotham Sports app.