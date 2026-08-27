New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Remain Massive Draw Despite Lack of Success

Struggles on the ice aren't keeping the New York Rangers from being a main draw.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have been the biggest disappointment in the NHL over the last two seasons.

After setting franchise records with 55 victories and 114 points in the 2023-24 campaign, winning the Presidents’ Trophy and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the team has failed to make the postseason.

Two years in a row without playoff appearances is a rapid fall from grace for a team that looked to be the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference not too long ago. The roster overhaul done by Chris Drury has not yielded the kind of results anyone hoped for, and opinions are mixed on whether they can get back to the playoffs this year.

Alas, regardless of how the Rangers are performing on the ice, they remain one of the biggest draws in the league, evident by how many nationally televised games they are going to be playing in during the 2026-27 campaign.

How many times will Rangers be on national television?

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan (center) looks on from the bench.
Mar 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan (center) looks on from the bench during a break in the action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, New York is set to be on national television 18 times. That is the fourth most for a single team, behind only the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins with 20 apiece and the Philadelphia Flyers with 18.

None of those games are the weekday afternoon matchups that the league is now building into the schedule to increase its reach in European markets. Afternoon start times on the East Coast are prime time in Europe, where the league is looking to grow.

Out of their 18 games that are nationally televised, seven of them are against the three teams that have more nationally televised games than the Rangers have. Three out of their four matchups with the Penguins will be. TNT and HBO Max have the game on Sunday, Feb. 28; ABC will air the game on Saturday, March 20, and on Tuesday, April 6, they will battle it out on ESPN.

Two out of four games against the Flyers will be in front of a national audience: Wednesday, Dec. 16 on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max and Saturday, Feb. 20 on ABC.

Rangers have plenty of rivalry games on national television

New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) plays the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei.
Jan 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) plays the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Opening Night, New York will be in Boston facing the Bruins on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Their second matchup of the season, on Saturday, Jan. 16, will be airing on ABC in a 12 p.m. ET matinee at Madison Square Garden.

Only one of the Rangers’ four games against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes is on national television. Their final matchup of the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 21, will be telecast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max at 1 p.m. ET.

New York fans will also have the ability to watch Rangers games on the new streaming app that will be launched in partnership with DAZN this season, discontinuing the Gotham Sports app.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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