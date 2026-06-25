NY Rangers Reportedly Not Engaged in Contract Talks With Braden Schneider
With the offseason underway, there has been no shortage of rumors so far, and there have also been some significant deals made. For the Rangers, things have been quiet so far, but that could change quickly.
New York was a team that was predicted to be aggressive coming into the summer. The Rangers did a nice job positioning themselves with a lot of cap space, but the free agency class is looking rather thin, and some big names have already been on the move.
Due to the Rangers not having a ton of assets, the trade market was always going to be a challenge for them. New York has two picks in the first round this year, but with a need to improve their prospect pool, dealing these picks might not be wise.
Furthermore, while the team will be seeking improvements, they do have a couple of players who make sense to trade. Center Vincent Trocheck appears to be one of the most likely players to be dealt this summer, and New York should expect to get a good haul for him. However, he isn’t the only player that the team could be considering trading.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about contract talks between the Rangers and defenseman Braden Schneider being quiet.
Quiet Contract Talks Could Mean Trade
With things quiet in terms of the two sides potentially working out a deal, that could mean that New York is more focused on moving Schneider rather than bringing him back.
The 24-year-old has been solid for the Rangers, coming off an 18-point season as a second-pair defenseman. However, while he is strong defensively, he hasn’t provided much on the offensive end of the ice yet in his career.
With New York seeking to get some better puck movers and playmakers on their blue line, letting Schneider go does make sense. Furthermore, with how the trade market has looked so far, they would likely be able to get a decent return for the restricted free agent.
Overall, while he is still young, the team and he not engaging in could be the writing on the wall about their plans for him. There should be a number of teams that would want to add him with his potential upside and his age. Considering how K’Andre Miller blossomed this year after leaving New York, teams will certainly think that Schneider could do the same.