NY Rangers Reveal 2026-27 Preseason Schedule
With the offseason starting to heat up, the New York Rangers will be getting set for the NHL Draft this week, and then free agency will be right around the corner as well.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers will be a team hungry to improve. New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years and finished in last place this past campaign. Hopefully, the Rangers have hit rock bottom, and the team will be able to start turning it around.
This offseason will be key for that. New York has set themselves up nicely with a lot of cap space and also two picks in the first round. Adding young talent is the goal for the team, and while they have missed out on some potential trade targets, the prices have been very high this offseason so far.
The Rangers must not make a wild move and set the team back, especially considering what the asking prices have been so far. For New York, they do have a couple of desirable trade assets in Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider. Based on the returns other teams have been receiving, the Rangers should be actively trying to move them for assets at this point.
One thing that is for sure is that the team is going to have a much different look after the summer is over. Following the changes, the team now knows when they will be back on the ice for the preseason.
Preseason Schedule Announced
The four-game preseason for the Rangers is set with two games at home and two on the road. Luckily, travel will be very easy for them with their opponents being the New York Islanders for two games and the New Jersey Devils for two games as well.
The Rangers will be kicking things off in New Jersey on September 21st, followed by a game at Madison Square Garden the following day. Then, after a day off, they will play one more game at home against the Devils, and then wrap up the preseason on the road against the Islanders at UBS Arena.
Since all three teams in the tri-state area missed the playoffs, they will be hungry to improve this offseason and change that next year. For the Rangers, they have the most work to do of the three teams, and the preseason will be important for them, especially if they have a lot of new faces.